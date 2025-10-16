Bumper harvests for award-winning Northamptonshire vineyards

It has been a perfect year for the region’s grape growers with two Northamptonshire vineyards toasting bumper harvests and recent award wins.

Stonyfield Wine in Blisworth were awarded Best Sparkling Blend for their 2019 White Sparkling Wine by national trade body WineGB, the second time they’ve won this prestigious national trophy.

John Vaughan, Stonyfield Wine said: “It is great that sparkling wine from Northamptonshire, made in the same traditional method as champagne, is being recognised on the national stage. We first won this award in 2021, and we are still the smallest and most northerly vineyard to achieve this accolade.”

There is also lots to celebrate at New Lodge Vineyard in Earls Barton after a haul of trophies and medals at the WineGB Midlands & North Awards. Not only was their ‘Earls Baron – Nene Valley – Nectar’ the Best Sparkling Wine and Best Older Vintage, but it was also crowned the region’s Wine of the Year. Two silver medals in the Red category and a bronze in the Dry White completed their impressive winning line-up.

Rebecca Beveridge, New Lodge Vineyard commented, “Our family has 25 years’ experience with four-generations involved in tending our Northamptonshire vines. We have achieved many accolades in that time but to take home the top regional prize this year makes us particularly proud.”

Trophy-winning wines are not the only thing these two vineyards have in common. They are both founding members of the East Midlands Wine Trail - established to raise awareness of the region’s vineyards. Find out more by visiting https://discover.eastmidlandswinetrail.co.uk/

Why not experience these fabulous wines and vineyards for yourself? Stonyfield Wine has an Open Day on 9th November (11-3) and New Lodge Vineyard’s winter season opening times are Saturdays (11-6) where you can drop in for a glass or prebook a guided wine tasting.

It’s time to raise a glass to local wines!

https://www.stonyfieldwine.co.uk/

https://newlodgevineyard.co.uk/