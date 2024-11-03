Building my dream career from home: How I became Northampton’s Lash Stylist of the Year

Working from my home studio, I’ve built a successful career as a lash stylist, earning the title of Northampton’s Lash Stylist of the Year 2025. Since starting in 2019, I’ve completed over 50 specialized courses, constantly growing and refining my skills to offer the best to my clients.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally from Romania, I relocated to Northampton with a dream of building a career in beauty. Although I recently completed a nursing qualification in 2023 to deepen my understanding of hair structure and the skin around the eyes, my true passion has always been beauty. In 2019, I began with a basic classic course, practicing from my home studio and constantly pushing myself to learn and grow in this field.

Today, my home studio is where I bring my clients’ beauty visions to life. Over the years, I’ve completed more than 50 courses and participated in multiple industry events, earning the title of Northampton’s Lash Stylist of the Year 2025 along the way. This journey has been one of dedication, and each achievement reflects my commitment to offering my clients top-quality, personalized services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This past year, I also took the step to become a lash educator, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see some of my students start their own careers. Working from home has allowed me the flexibility to train others while continuing to serve my clients with the comfort and personal touch my studio provides.

This is where the magic happens!

Looking back, I’m grateful for the courage to follow this path and the opportunity to work from a space where I feel truly connected to my craft and clients. My journey proves that with passion and persistence, success can be built anywhere—even from home.