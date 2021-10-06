Budget supermarket in Northampton announces reopening date

A budget Northampton supermarket has announced it will be reopening soon.

Farmfoods, in St James' Road, has been temporarily closed for improvement works.

However, the store is set to reopen on November 13.

Farmfoods in St James' Road

Farmfoods has written on its website: "This shop is closed whilst we make improvements. We are due to reopen on November 13."