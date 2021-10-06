Budget supermarket in Northampton announces reopening date

The store has been undergoing improvement works

By Logan MacLeod
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 8:30 am

A budget Northampton supermarket has announced it will be reopening soon.

Farmfoods, in St James' Road, has been temporarily closed for improvement works.

However, the store is set to reopen on November 13.

Farmfoods in St James' Road

Farmfoods has written on its website: "This shop is closed whilst we make improvements. We are due to reopen on November 13."

The company has 18 stores across the county and is a family-run business.

