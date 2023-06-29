BT's new home phone service, Digital Voice, to be rolled out across the East Midlands

Eligible customers will be contacted four weeks in advance to help prepare for the switch.

BT will have a presence across the East Midlands throughout July, as part of a regional Digital Voice roadshow as well as at town halls and on high streets.

BT recently announced plans to roll out its new home phone service, Digital Voice, on a region-by-region basis, starting with the East Midlands.

An industry-wide shift from analogue to digital landlines will see BT and many other telecoms operators in the UK provide services over a broadband line, similar to work taking place in many other countries around the world.

This once-in-a-generation upgrade to future-proof the UK’s landlines is essential and will replace technology that is fast becoming obsolete. The landline isn’t going away, and for the most of customers, making the switch simply involves plugging your phone into a broadband router instead of into a wall-mounted phone socket, bringing new benefits such as advanced spam call blocking.

Customers in the East Midlands will be contacted at least four weeks in advance before making the switch, to ensure they are ready to move to Digital Voice. For almost all customers, Digital Voice will have no impact on how they use their home phone. They’ll still have the same service, and price plan and bills will stay the same. In addition, more than 99% of phone handsets work with Digital Voice and for those that won’t, BT has a range of handsets that customers can order.

Vicky Hicks, Senior Engagement Manager at BT Group, said: “BT customers in the East Midlands will benefit from a tried and tested service, with around two million BT customers already having made the switch and benefitting from the many advantages of digital home phones from advanced scam call filtering capabilities to crystal-clear call audio.

“For almost everyone, moving to Digital Voice will be a simple and free transition with no home installation work required. If you feel you need additional support with the transition or you think you are vulnerable, please do tell us. We will be with you every step of the way.”

BT won’t be proactively switching anyone who falls under the below criteria, where it has this information available:

Customers with a healthcare pendant

Customers who are over 70

Customers who only use landlines

Customers with no mobile signal

Customers who have disclosed any additional needs

Engaging with the East Midlands community

BT’s regional approach will be supported by general awareness communications, and advertising campaigns, delivered across local and regional media to explain to customers the simple steps required to make the move to Digital Voice.

Upcoming engagement activities in the East Midlands include:

Townhalls: BT will be present in townhalls across the region in July to address customer questions on the ground. Customers will be able to speak to BT advisors, test Digital Voice products as well as take part in digital skills training. The first two townhalls to be confirmed are as follows:

5th July, 10:00 - 17:00: Bolero Suite, The Motorpoint Arena, Bolero Square, Nottingham, NG1 1LA 18th July, 10:00 – 17:00: Hansom Hall, Leicester Adult Education College, 54 Belvoir Street, Leicester, LE1 6QL



Pop-up events: BT will be hosting pop-up stands in garden centres and libraries so customers can have one-to-one conversations with BT staff. The first locations that have been confirmed are:

11th July: Grantham Library, Newton Street 12th July: Sleaford Library, Market Place 19th July: Burton Library, Burton-on-Trent 20th July: The Grange Garden Centre,Melton Mowbray 25th July: Newark on Trent Library, Beaumond Gardens 27th July: Stamford Library, High Street



Demonstration vehicle: BT will tour 12 towns and cities over the course of July to ensure customers across the East Midlands can speak to BT staff about the switch and try out the new technology for themselves. Confirmed dates and locations:

10-11th July: Dobbies Garden Centre Northampton, Newport Pagnel Road, Wooton 12-13th July: Dobbies Garden Centre Harlestone Heath, Harlestone Road 14th July: Kettering Market, High Street 15-16th July: Willow Place, Corby 17-18th July: Dobbies Garden Centre Stapleton, Ashby Road 19-20th July: Gates Garden Centre, Somerby Road, Cold Overton 21st-22nd July: Notcutts Wheatcroft, Landmere Lane 23rd July: Dobbies Garden Centre, Derby 24th-25th July: Market Place, Mansfield 26th-27th July: Dobbies Garden Centre Chesterfield 28th-29th July: Louth Garden Centre, Legbourne Road 30th-31st July: Dobbies Garden Centre Boston

