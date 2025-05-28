BSSET looks to new shores with J&J® Global Fulfilment partnership

Modern men's hair styling brand BSSET has seen rapid growth in global demand thanks to its strategic fulfilment partnership with J&J® Global Fulfilment.

After launching in 2023, UK based BSSET experienced rapid growth online after co-founders Ibrahim Asbusamra and Mo Yaqoub noticed a consistent theme in the comments from their TikTok followers, with viewers asking how to recreate the hairstyles they saw online. The two teamed up to create a brand that was built to make hairstyling more intuitive and accessible.

With a surge in demand, BSSET quickly faced the limitations of in-house fulfilment. The business needed the right infrastructure to handle the growing number of orders but avoid risking the positive customer experience they had cultivated. Thanks to the partnership with J&J®, BSSET are able to take advantage of same-day dispatch in the UK, and a reduction in delivery times to the US, which has gone from 10+ days to 2-3 days. The team also make use of ControlPort™ to handle customer enquiries efficiently, maintain high standards, view order traceability and manage inventory.

After expanding into J&J’s® US and EU fulfilment centres, BSSET is continuing to explore opportunities for further international expansion, with plans in place to enter markets like Canada, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Ibrahim Asbusamra, Co-Founder of BSSET, said: “When BSSET took off the way it did, it was a fantastic feeling. We knew we could give our customers exactly what they wanted, so maintaining a positive experience was key. My business partner had previously worked with J&J® on a consulting level, so we knew the culture and care presented by the business was top notch.”

“It was a no brainer to bring our growing operations here when the time was right. Not only have J&J® provided us with a scalable fulfilment solution, the team have also given us the space and time to push forward our growth ambitions. It’s a great partnership and I can’t wait to see what the future brings!”

Emma Dempsey, CEO of J&J® Global Fulfilment, added: “BSSET’s growth over a short timescale is incredibly impressive, and I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. They hit a real gap in the market, and the customer reaction for both everyday users and high-profile celebrities backs that up. We’re looking forward to seeing what BSSET do next!”