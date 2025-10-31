Brother duo proud that customers leave with smiles on faces from their restaurant and cocktail bar

A brother duo is proud of the experience they have created at their Northamptonshire restaurant and cocktail bar, which leaves customers with smiles on their faces.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donny and Sula Mazrreku run Truva Lounge Cocktail Bar at the heart of Towcester in White Horse Yard, which opened to the public in February 2022.

The team serves Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, consisting of authentic charcoal grilled dishes including kebabs, seafood, vegetarian and vegan options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donny and Sula worked at a Spanish restaurant together as head chef and sous chef, and this is when they decided to set up their own business. They have seen great success over the past three-and-a-half years since they took the leap to launch their venture.

Donny and Sula Mazrreku run Truva Lounge Cocktail Bar at the heart of Towcester in White Horse Yard, which opened to the public in February 2022.

The freshly marinated food, which offers something for everyone, is accompanied by a bar of cocktails, wines and draught beers, among many more options.

When asked what the Towcester community likes most about the experience at Truva Lounge, Donny said the quality service, taste of the food and how welcome they are made to feel.

“We look after customers and want them to be happy,” said Donny. “We recognise their faces as Towcester is a small town. They leave with smiles on their faces and full of happiness. We are here for them and want them to enjoy our food, drinks and team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brother duo stand by the fact that Towcester was the ideal place to establish their first business, having decided to launch the venture outside of their hometown of Northampton.

The team serves Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, consisting of authentic charcoal grilled dishes including kebabs, seafood, vegetarian and vegan options.

Truva Lounge’s latest success was making the final of the ‘world cuisine restaurant of the year’ category at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2025/26.

Though they were pleased to make the top three, Donny says not getting gold has pushed them to work even harder to secure the top spot in the future.

Looking forward, Donny and Sula would love to open another restaurant and share the joy of Turkish food with more people. As soon as the right location comes up, they will jump at the chance in Northamptonshire.

For more information on Truva Lounge Cocktail Bar, visit the business’ website here.