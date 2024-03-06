Brixworth salon owner and podcaster wins global industry podcast award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since its inception in March 2017, How To Cut It has become a cornerstone in the hair industry, captivating audiences with its unparalleled insights, inspirations, and valuable information. What sets this podcast apart is its unwavering commitment to paving the way for hair professionals worldwide, propelling their careers to unprecedented heights.

Out of the ten leading international hair industry podcasts vying for the coveted award, How To Cut It reigns supreme, surpassing esteemed contenders from the United States. Dom's creation secured the highest number of votes from hairstylists, colourists, and barbers across the globe, reaffirming its well-deserved recognition.

Reflecting on this monumental win, Dom humbly expressed his gratitude, stating, "After seven years of hosting, producing, and publishing the weekly podcast, this recognition truly validates the hard work and dedication I've put into the show." Dom's exceptional interviews with industry luminaries, including the iconic Trevor Sorbie, Charles Worthington, Robert Lobetta, and many breakthrough stars, have captivated listeners worldwide.

Dom Lehane, host of How To Cut It podcast

Even beyond the hair community, How To Cut It has garnered accolades and loyal listenership across borders and industries. The podcast has become a distinguished platform for professionals seeking excellence, authenticity, and success in their respective fields.

With a resolute commitment to inspiring hair professionals, Dom has expanded his influence by collaborating with leading hair brands like Wella and industry influencers. He now assists them in producing captivating podcasts and compelling content that spark innovation and elevate the industry as a whole.

Social media platforms have been ablaze with praises and congratulations from listeners worldwide, commending Dom for his unwavering commitment to excellence. The overwhelming support reflects the profound impact that How To Cut It podcast has had on the lives and careers of its listeners.

Looking ahead, Dom intends to continue his magnificent journey by pursuing future plans which include hosting live events, cementing his status as a trusted voice in the industry.