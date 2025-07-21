British Allied Trades Federation grant funds 1,000 gift packs for cancer patients

The Lewis Foundation has been awarded a £3,600 grant from the British Allied Trades Federation (BATF), a generous donation that will directly fund 1,000 gift packs for adult cancer patients in hospitals.

This wonderful opportunity came about thanks to Meg Hawkins, one of The Lewis Foundation’s long-term supporters, who put the charity forward for the funding. Meg, an acclaimed designer, first connected with the charity several years ago and was deeply moved by co-founder Lorraine Lewis’s story and mission. Since then, Meg has supported The Lewis Foundation every year by designing Christmas cards to help raise vital funds for the charity.

When Meg spotted that the BATF was seeking nominations for charitable donations, she knew exactly which cause to champion.

Meg Hawkins comments: “When I first met Lorraine and heard all about The Lewis Foundation, I felt compelled to help however I could. Designing Christmas cards each year is a small gesture, but when you see the dedication and compassion behind what Lorraine and Lee do, you realise that even the smallest acts matter. I’m so glad that I was able to nominate The Lewis Foundation for this grant and I’m so very grateful to the BATF for making this generous donation possible.”

Just some of the gift packs The Lewis Foundation delivers to hospitals each month.

The Lewis Foundation started as a small, part-time initiative delivering just 80 gift packs a month to one hospital, has grown into a full-time operation, which now provides more than 2,500 gift packs each month to 17 hospitals across the Midlands and East of England. Patients can choose from 29 different packs, containing thoughtful, practical and comforting items such as overnight essentials, craft kits, puzzles, hydration supplies or even miniature radios with batteries and headphones.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: "When I heard the news about the grant, the first thing I said was, ‘That’s 1,000 gift packs!’. That reaction says everything about how much care goes into every single gift pack we provide. We know just how much of a difference each pack makes to someone going through cancer treatment and we really can’t thank Meg and the British Allied Trades Federation enough.”

Louise Hadfield from the British Allied Trades Federation added:"We’re delighted to be able to make this grant to The Lewis Foundation and extremely pleased to know that it will make such a big difference to so many people at a time when they need support the most. It’s wonderful to see how much good a single donation can do when a charity has such dedication and heart behind it.”

If you’d like to help make a difference — whether through fundraising, volunteering or donating — please get in touch at [email protected] or visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.