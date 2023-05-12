Brightspace Events in Northampton Wins Event Contract with Sustainability Focused National Academy
The UK’s Royal Academy of Engineering appoint Northampton-based event agency to deliver events for community launch.
The Royal Academy of Engineering went out to tender for an event partner to help launch its new Awardee Excellence Community and selected Brightspace Events as the best team for the job.
On 25 May the Academy is running a series of live events celebrating the launch of the Awardee Excellence Community. These events will see the Academy’s past and present awardees come together in person for the first time to build connections with each other, share experiences and exchange ideas.
Brightspace Events will support the Academy with the event logistics and management as they launch this ambitious event, in five locations and online simultaneously. The programme will be packed with inspiring talks and interactive sessions including a keynote from the Academy Fellow, Billy Boyle MBE FREng, Co-Founder and CEO of Owlstone Medical Ltd. - 2018 MacRobert Award winner
The Royal Academy of Engineering is a charity with the overarching goal of harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and inclusive economy that works for everyone. It is also a National Academy with a Fellowship that brings together an unrivalled community of leading businesspeople, entrepreneurs, innovators and academics from every part of engineering and technology. As a keen advocate of engineering, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was instrumental in establishing the Academy in 1976 and was its Senior Fellow until his death in 2021.
Brightspace Events are delighted to be working with the Academy. Sarah Threlfall MD at Brightspace Events said “The Royal Academy of Engineering are a wonderful organisation who put sustainability above everything else and that really resonated with us. This is an exciting opportunity for us to help them find ‘climate positive’ venues, work with suppliers on environmentally friendly options for branding, catering and merchandise as well as the unique challenges of five simultaneous locations. We hope this is the start of a long-term partnership; using the power of live events to strengthen their engagement”