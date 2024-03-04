'Bright spark’ Charlie aiming to be a winner in Women in Construction Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Level 3 Electrical Apprentice Charlie Kirby will compete against other aspiring female electricians from across the region as she bids to land a £1,000 gift card for new tools.

During the competition, Charlie will have to successfully follow and complete an electrical diagram in under six hours.

Taking place at the Freemen’s Park Campus at Leicester College on Tuesday, March 5, the competition will recognise and celebrate females who are looking to start a career working with electricals, a traditionally male dominated industry.

Charlie Kirby will go head-to-head with other female electricians

Charlie said: “I have joined the competition not just for the thrill, but for the invaluable experience it offers.

“Connecting with other talented female electricians is an opportunity I could not pass up. Even if I do not win, the experience alone will be a good addition to my CV, reflecting my commitment to diversity and expertise in the field.”

She added: “Being in an all-male dominant industry does not affect me in any way because everyone still treats me the same and not like an outcast.”

In the future, Charlie is hoping to learn additional electrical skills, such as installing car chargers, air pumps and air source heat pumps.

The aspiring electrician is grateful to Northampton College for providing her with vital electrical knowledge and skills.

“The opportunities that this course has provided me with to understand electricity have been great,” said Charlie.

She added: “I would recommend Northampton College because all the staff here are welcoming and understanding.”