Bright Horizons colleagues get sporty to fundraise to support vulnerable children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by the Managing Director of Bright Horizons, Ros Marshall, five teams of 10 individuals enthusiastically participated in a challenging circuit of activities; the other teams were led by members of Bright Horizons leadership team including Harvey Lay, Commercial &Property Director, John Butler, Finance Director and Janine Leightley, Director of HR. The action-packed day kicked off with a 50-metre shuttle run relay, followed by star jumps, egg and spoon races, ball tosses, football manoeuvres, sack race relays, squat thrusts, and even a three-legged race. Colleagues wore their favourite sports gear and fancy-dress costumes, adding an extra element of fun and excitement to the event.

In a display of exceptional teamwork and determination, the Facilities, Property and Legal Departments emerged victorious; leading their team to claim the coveted title of sports day champions was Harvey Lay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024 the Bright Horizons Foundation will open its 100th Bright Space in the UK to support vulnerable children; to commemorate this achievement, they held their fundraising day on April 9th, which was the 100th day of the year.

Bright Horizons colleagues with their trophy

The Foundation launched its 100 Your Way campaign at the beginning of the year, with a goal of raising £100,000. Whether people walk 100 miles, do 100 laps of an outdoor space, do 100 press ups, perform 100 acts of kindness, or sell 100 cakes, 100 Your Way is a year-long, 100-themed fundraiser, in which individuals, teams, workplaces and communities commit to fundraise towards this £100K target.

There were many more activities taking place on the day including employee Phil Dubois who solved 100 Rubik’s Cubes in 100 minutes; a cake sale and tuckshop and a team of 15 completing their 100k walk / run challenge.

Approximately 300 of Bright Horizons nurseries throughout the UK have been getting involved in fundraising as part of the Foundation’s 100 Your Way campaign, and over £15,000 has been raised so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ros Marshall, Managing Director International at Bright Horizons, and Trustee of the Foundation said: “I am incredibly proud of the efforts made by the entire Bright Horizons family, including our clients and parents, as together we are making a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families in our communities, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported our campaign so far.”

The Foundation is focused on improving the lives of vulnerable children and families experiencing crisis and disadvantage. Its Bright Spaces are enriching play environments for children impacted by domestic violence, abuse, homelessness, parental imprisonment, and ill health, and are designed to help children heal from trauma through play.