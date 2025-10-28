Breaking down the Autumn Budget with TC Group
As the Labour government faces mounting economic pressures, speculation's growing around potential tax changes on inheritance, property, and income.
Join TC Group’s Northampton-based tax experts for a free Autumn Budget event on Thursday 27 November (1 Rushmills, Northampton NN4 7YB).
Our specialists will cut through the noise to highlight the key changes impacting businesses and their owners — offering clear insights, practical guidance, and answers to your tax questions to help you stay compliant and efficient.
Complimentary grazing boards and drinks will be provided.
Find out more and register here: https://tc-group.email/l/3E9/AutumnBudget_TCNorthampton?utm_source=social