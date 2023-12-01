News you can trust since 1931
Brand new supermarket to open at petrol station on busy road in Northampton – here's when it will open

The site is being refurbished
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:49 GMT
A supermarket chain is opening a new store at a petrol station on a major road in Northampton – here’s when it will open.

The Shell garage on the A4500 between Kislingbury and Harpole has been closed for weeks now for refurbishment works.

According to Shell, the site’s shop is being converted into a Co-op store.

A Shell spokeswoman confirmed that the site will be opening on Thursday (December 7).

