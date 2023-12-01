Brand new supermarket to open at petrol station on busy road in Northampton – here's when it will open
The site is being refurbished
A supermarket chain is opening a new store at a petrol station on a major road in Northampton – here’s when it will open.
The Shell garage on the A4500 between Kislingbury and Harpole has been closed for weeks now for refurbishment works.
According to Shell, the site’s shop is being converted into a Co-op store.
A Shell spokeswoman confirmed that the site will be opening on Thursday (December 7).