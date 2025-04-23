Brand new look and Sunday roast offering for Northampton village pub run by mother and daughter duo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton village pub, run by a mother and daughter duo, is pleased to have given the venue a brand new look and to introduce Sunday roasts – which are already proving popular.

Cherelle and Michelle Cobley run The Wooden Walls of Old England in Collingtree village and took over the pub in August 2023.

They pride themselves on being family and dog friendly, with a large garden and outdoor play area to make the most of now the weather is starting to improve.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Cherelle explained that she and her mother ran a few pubs across the county for around six years before taking a decade-long break for her to bring up her son.

That 10-year break came to an end when the pair took over The Wooden Walls of Old England, and were passionate about developing a family venue.

The team creates a “warm and welcoming” atmosphere for all visitors and have been working hard to rebuild the sense of community after the pub had been shut for some time.

Cherelle explained that the community had lost faith and their first priority was restoring this, as well as giving the venue a freshen up.

A year-and-a-half on, Cherelle and Michelle knew it was the right time to put their own stamp on the pub and give it a transformation.

The venue is now kitted out with new carpet and furniture, and they were passionate about adding a modern twist while maintaining the traditional feel of the 600-year-old building.

The play area has been updated and there are five televisions – two inside and three outside – for visitors to enjoy sports games. The outside bar and large garden space is also available to hire for special occasions and events.

A Sunday roast offering was also important to the pair, but they took their time in introducing it as they wanted to make sure it was right.

They did not rush the process of hiring a reliable chef, who their customers would be wowed by, and roast dinners were available for the first time at the end of March on Mother’s Day.

The first few Sundays were soon fully booked and one of their regulars praised it among the top three roast dinners in the county.

As well as appreciating the welcome for families and furry friends, customers have praised the friendly staff, cleanliness of the venue, and the bar snack and pizza menu.

The Wooden Walls of Old England offer buy one get one free pizzas on weekdays and Cherelle says their “simple but high quality” offering is what sets them apart.

For more information on what is to come at The Wooden Walls of Old England, visit the pub’s Facebook page here.