Brand new European supermarket looks set to open at former bank building in busy Northampton road

A brand new supermarket looks set to move into a former bank building on a busy main road in Northampton.

Welcome European Supermarket Ltd has applied to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for a licence to sell alcohol (for consumption off the premises) between Monday and Sunday from 8am to 11pm.

According to the licencing application, the shop will be moving into 97 and 99 Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe and could be called European Foods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Barclays bank building in Harborough Road could be turned into a European supermarket

The site was formerly the home of a Barclays branch before the bank shut up shop in December 2020.

Since then the building has been vacant and listed for rent with Underwoods real estate before being snapped up by Welcome European Supermarket Ltd.

It is not known when the supermarket plans to open but as the licencing and planning processes progress, more details will be revealed.

According to Companies House, Welcome European Supermarket Ltd is registered in Wellingborough.

Northampton is home to around eight European supermarkets currently, with around four of those being in the Abington area.

A brand new international supermarket is set to open at the former Aldi building in Harlestone Road, St James.

Banners have gone up advertising a new supermarket 'opening soon'. The banners say: "Umrah Supermarket opening soon - English, Eastern and European products."