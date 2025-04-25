Brand new coffee shop now open at Northampton landmark which boasts 900 years of history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new coffee shop is now open at one of Northampton’s most iconic landmarks, which boasts 900 years of history.

The Walled Garden reopened at Delapré Abbey at the end of March and with it came the introduction of their new takeaway coffee shop, The Old Larder.

Open from 10am until 3pm from Wednesday to Sunday, The Old Larder serves a range of homemade cakes and sweet treats – along with a selection of both hot and cold drinks and crisps.

Delapré Abbey’s head of commercial projects and operations, Amanda Nicols-Polinska, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo following the opening on Mother’s Day weekend.

Amanda shared that the other spaces offering food and drink on site have proved “really popular and busy” as a result of “amazing support from the community”.

With the demand for food and drink to be introduced near The Walled Garden, now was the ideal time as the weather begins to improve.

Customers can order hot food through the QR codes on the tables, making for an enjoyable outdoor experience. Ice cream will also be available during the summer months.

The area was closed at the beginning of March for three weeks to ensure it was ready and functional for visitors, and Amanda says it has been “really well-received”.

With music and food festivals on the horizon, as well as progress with the Stables Project set to be made in May, spring and summer is looking busy for Delapré Abbey.

Many people have fond memories of that part of the site from earlier years, and the team looks forward to continuing to enhance the space over the next 12 to 18 months – including restoring the green houses.

A new menu featuring fan favourites and new dishes has also just launched in The Orangery, which is open daily from 9am until 4pm. This includes a canine menu for furry friends.

“Our programme of events for this year is huge,” said Amanda. “We held our first car boot sale in line with the launch of The Old Larder. The public have been asking for it and it’ll now be a regular feature.

“There’s so much love for Delapré Abbey from our community and everyone has got a story to tell. There’s something going on all the time here.”

With many “special stories” continually shared by visitors, the Delapré Abbey team hope to help them make new memories by enhancing what has remained over the decades and centuries.

For more information on Delapré Abbey and what is lined up for the spring and summer months, visit their website here.