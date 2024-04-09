Brampton View care home visits GP practices to say thank you

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Mo Masedi, General Manager and Emma Robinson, Activities Lead visited four practices within the local area to deliver thank you hampers containing homemade cakes, tea, coffee and other items as a small treat for the all the hard work and time they devote to the local communities.

Whilst delivering the hampers both Mo and Emma spent time learning more about the services on offer from the GP practices and also provided information on the services that Brampton View may be able to offer to their patients, including a ‘Don’t dine alone’ event each Wednesday where individuals are welcomed into the home for a delicious lunch with the staff and residents. Brampton View Care Home’s latest open day on Saturday 20th April was also advertised to the practises.

