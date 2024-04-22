Brampton View care home Spring open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors, residents and staff enjoyed refreshments including home made cake from the kitchen and live entertainment from singer Lesley Ann. A dedicated team were on hand to accompany visitors around the home and view the facilities on offer including a hair salon and multiple lounges for daily activities.This event was open to the public and was a chance for those living at the home to get to meet their neighbours and the surrounding community while offering anyone interested in visiting the home, a chance to find out what life at Brampton View Care Home is like.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “We hope that by opening up Brampton View Care Home to the local community for a day of hospitality and show rounds, we will strengthen community links and people will begin to question any perceptions they may have had of care homes!”

