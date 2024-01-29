News you can trust since 1931
Brampton View care home say goodbye to retiring care assistant

After almost seven years of continuous service at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton much-loved Care Assistant Amanda has decided to retire.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:24 GMT
Staff and residents at the home sent Amanda off in style with presents to thank her for many years of dedication and a party with lots of singing and a few tears. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Amanda and she will be sadly missed.

During her time at Brampton View Care Home, Amanda has spent her time getting to know the residents and ensuring they have all that they need. She is highly thought of by staff, residents and relatives for her caring nature.

Amanda said: “Working at Brampton View has been so natural for me the team are like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much! I will be back to visit.”

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Amanda is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Brampton View Care Home. She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.

