Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at the home sent Amanda off in style with presents to thank her for many years of dedication and a party with lots of singing and a few tears. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Amanda and she will be sadly missed.

During her time at Brampton View Care Home, Amanda has spent her time getting to know the residents and ensuring they have all that they need. She is highly thought of by staff, residents and relatives for her caring nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda said: “Working at Brampton View has been so natural for me the team are like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much! I will be back to visit.”

Brampton View Care Home

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Amanda is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Brampton View Care Home. She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”