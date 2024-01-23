Brampton View care home opens its doors to public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors, residents and staff enjoyed refreshments including homemade cake from the kitchen team whilst visitors looked around the home and the facilities on offer including a hair salon and dedicated lounges for daily activities.This event was open to the public and was a chance for those living at the home to get to meet their neighbours while offering anyone interested in visiting the home, a chance to find out what life at Brampton View Care Home is like.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “We hope that by opening up Brampton View Care Home to the local community for a fun day of hospitality and show rounds, we will strengthen community links and people will begin to question any perceptions they may have had of care homes. We are sure that everyone will be keen to get involved with other events we organise throughout the year!”

