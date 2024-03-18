Brampton View care home makes a meal of nutrition week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nutrition and Hydration Week aims to highlight, promote and celebrate improvements in the provision of nutrition and hydration locally, nationally and globally.

At Barchester, each resident’s specific dietary requirements, likes and dislikes are individually catered for at all our homes. Meals are prepared to each resident’s tastes and all staff understand the importance of good nutrition and hydration for aall our residents and patients’ wellbeing.

Staff and residents at Brampton View care home have devised an exciting, challenging and fun week of activities and tasting sessions, with everything from ‘simply smoothie’ tasting, ‘big breakfast’ ‘super supper snacks’ ‘talking tea party’ ‘thirsty Thursday’ ‘fruity Friday’ and ‘sundae Sunday’. The home have enjoyed a selection of events and new foods and drinks to try, some of which have been that popular they will now be a permanent addition to the menu.

Talking Tea Party

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said “Our chefs are trained to prepare dishes our residents’ specific dietary requirements as well as all their likes and dislikes. In addition to being trained in how to cook delicious and well prepared food, the chefs are trained in nutritional balance and special diets. They put a lot of time and effort into menu planning and so we all wanted to say thank you to them during Nutrition and Hydration Week.