Brampton View care home hosts free advice clinic with solicitor

Free Advice Clinic with Local Solicitor

Brampton View Care Home, in Northampton have invited members of the local community to a series of free advice clinics with a local solicitor’s firm.

The series of clinics took place throughout June at Brampton View Care Home and gave guests the chance to meet impartial financial consultants who discussed important subjects such as will planning, power of attorney and inheritance and estate planning.

Michael Osborne from Borneo Martell Turner Coulston in Northampton led the series of clinics at Brampton View Care Home and was thrilled to meet the residents and members of the local community for the sessions. Michael provided a general overview each week for the subject topic as well as answering specific personal questions and tailoring advice for each individual.

