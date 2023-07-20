Brampton View Birthday Tiger Surprise
Brampton View Resident Mandy has a deep love of tigers so what more could we do for her 80th Birthday than send her to the Safari park to get up close and personal with her favourite big cats!
Mandy was accompanied on her trip by Team Leader Lianne and Maintenance Assistant Steve. The three of them journeyed to Worburn Safari Park and went on a VIP tour with Keeper Helen from the park around the Tiger enclosure and learnt all that is required to keep the tigers. Mandy spend the day chatting away about her love of animals and how much the trip meant to her.
A big thank you to Woburn Safari Park for helping to make this Birthday wish come true for Mandy and all their assistance with the booking process. They were thrilled when we contacted regarding this and wanted to help anyway they could!
Mandy returned from her trip after having what she called “the most wonderful day” she told every person she encountered about her trip and how much she enjoyed it!
