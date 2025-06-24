Brackmills renews Aquarius Life partnership to prioritise people and wellbeing

Brackmills Industrial Estate Business Improvement District (BID) has reaffirmed its commitment to employee health and wellbeing with the renewal of its partnership with Aquarius Life – now entering its fourth year.

This long-standing collaboration continues to provide businesses on the estate with vital support in managing workplace risks linked to alcohol, drugs, and gambling.

Since its launch, the partnership has delivered a wide range of confidential services including onsite and online training, policy guidance, awareness sessions, and access to expert-led webinars – all fully funded through Brackmills BID. These resources are designed to help businesses create safer, healthier, and more supportive environments for their employees.

Sara Homer, CEO of Brackmills BID, said: “Supporting our businesses and their people is at the heart of everything we do. Our continued work with Aquarius Life ensures that all estate businesses, no matter their size, have access to professional, confidential wellbeing services. These services are not just preventative – they also build resilience and strengthen the fabric of our business community. We are proud to be one of the first business estates in the country to champion such an initiative.”

Aquarius Life stand at recent Brackmills workshop

The renewal of this initiative aligns closely with one of Brackmills BID’s core objectives: Supporting Businesses and People. The BID is committed to creating the right conditions for businesses to grow, and for their employees to feel valued, safe, and engaged at work. From investing in wellbeing programmes like this, to running job fairs that help local firms attract and retain talent, Brackmills continues to champion a forward-thinking and people-first approach.

Dean Horton, Commercial Development Manager at Aquarius Life, added: “We are delighted to continue our work with Brackmills, whose proactive stance on wellbeing has been a model for others to follow. Together, we’re helping companies embed better policies, deliver effective training, and make wellbeing a central part of working life.”

The programme has already received praise from businesses on the estate, with one firm calling the training and awareness sessions “transformational for employee awareness and wellbeing.”

Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair, Brackmills BID, added: “Embedding wellbeing into your business isn’t just good for staff morale – it strengthens performance, boosts retention, and shows your commitment to being a responsible employer. If your business is a Brackmills BID member, take full advantage of this free, expert-led support today.”

Members of the Brackmills BID can book their free workplace wellbeing and risk management sessions by emailing [email protected] or visiting https://www.brackmillsindustrialestate.co.uk/objectives/supporting-businesses-and-people