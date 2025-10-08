Brackmills businesses shine at Northamptonshire Logistics Awards 2025

Northamptonshire Logistics Awards 2025

Businesses based on Brackmills Industrial Estate swept the board at the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards 2025, taking home six major awards and reinforcing the estates position as a leading logistics hub.

The annual awards ceremony, which celebrates excellence across the logistics sector in Northamptonshire's golden triangle, saw Brackmills-based companies take top spot across a diverse range of categories from apprentice development to environmental sustainability.

DSV claimed two awards, winning both the environmental and sustainability award and big logistics company of the year. Decathlon secured recognition for its health, safety and wellbeing initiatives, as well as its community engagement work. Dachser celebrated success in the apprentice of the year category, whilst Carbon Neutral Vending received a special award for its innovative approach.

Wincanton's diversity and inclusion team, which works across multiple Brackmills sites, also took home the diversity and inclusion award.

Charlotte Patrick with winners, Decathlon

Sara Homer, chief executive of Brackmills BID, said: "We are immensely proud to see so many Brackmills businesses recognised at the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards. These wins across such varied categories demonstrate the breadth of excellence we have here on the estate. From nurturing the next generation of talent to leading the way in sustainability and community engagement, our businesses are setting the standard. This success reinforces our vision to be the leading logistics park in the country."

Charlotte Patrick, vice chair of Brackmills BID, added: "It was a brilliant evening and wonderful to see so many familiar Brackmills faces collecting awards. The success of these businesses reflects the strength of the community here and shows what can be achieved when organisations are supported to thrive and innovate."

The Northamptonshire Logistics Awards bring together the logistics community each year to recognise outstanding achievement across the sector, which remains vital to the county's economy within the golden triangle.

Brackmills Industrial Estate is home to more than 180 businesses and 18,000 employees, and has held Business Improvement District status for 16 years.

Find out more about Brackmills BID here: www.brackmillsindustrialestate.co.uk

Follow on social: www.linkedin.com/company/2387119