Brackley furniture upcycling business shortlisted for regional awards

My House on the Hill, Brackley has been shortlisted in the Service Small Business category in the East Midlands Small Business Awards

Brackley based My House on the Hill, a bespoke furniture upcycling business, announced today that it has been named a finalist in the small business category of the East Midlands Small Business Awards 2024. The awards highlight businesses that excel in providing exceptional services in the Service Business category.

Kym Curtis, the owner of My House on the Hill said “being selected as a finalist in these awards is a huge achievement for me. Furniture upcycling began as a hobby and gradually gained momentum until I was able to give up the day job to concentrate on it full time. Since then things have gone from strength to strength and this accolade is proof that all of my hard work has paid off. I am beyond proud.”

My House of the Hill takes unwanted, unloved furniture and gives it a new lease of life using locally sourced, British products where possible and using low VOC, environmentally friendly materials. With the current cost of living crisis and in an era where we are all more conscious of living in a throw-away society people are turning away from mass produced, flat packed furniture and leaning towards furnishing their homes in a more sustainable way with well made vintage pieces, whether it’s by having their own furniture overhauled or by buying a bespoke piece that was saved from landfill.

Kym Curtis with one of her completed projects

Kym added "25% of the overall marks to win this award are compiled from public votes so I need as many people as possible to vote for me. To do this please go to http://www.thesmallbusinessawards.co.uk/eastmidlandsvote and select my House on the Hill from the drop down list.

If anyone wants to see what I do you can find me at https://www.facebook.com/myhouseonthehill/.

About The Small Business Awards:

The Small Business Awards aim to reward, acknowledge, and inspire small businesses across the UK through our local awards programmes, we are the only national awards programme in the UK specifically geared around and for small and micro businesses and we are incredibly proud to be in our 8th year in Peterborough with areas in the east midlands launched in 2023 and west midlands launching in 2024.