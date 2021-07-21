Brackley bar and restaurant's application to extend licensed hours granted despite neighbour's complaints

A bar and restaurant in Brackley has been given permission to extend its licenced hours despite a complaint from a neighbouring hotel.

West Northamptonshire Council has allowed The Green Room to serve alcohol until midnight from Monday to Thursday, 1am on Fridays and Saturdays and 11pm on Sundays.

The Bridge Street tapas bar can also to play recorded music indoors until 1am midweek, 2am at the weekend and 11pm on Sundays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Room in Bridge Street, Brackley. Photo: Google

The owner and general manager of Unicorn Hotel next door had raised concerns about the potential for noise disturbances.

But the council's licensing sub-committee approved the application after a hearing on July 7.