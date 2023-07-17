Bovis Homes pushes the boat out to support Oundle Town Rowing Club

Bovis Homes has donated £1,000 to Oundle Rowing Club, in support of a project to improve its car park off Barnwell Road.

The housebuilder, which is building homes at its Cotterstock Meadows location, in Oundle, has helped to see the installation of grip mats made from recycled plastic to provide a slip-resistant surface. Originally, the car park was grassed and on a slope, with cars frequently getting stuck and having to be pushed out.

Bovis Homes is part of Vistry Group, whose East Midlands headquarters is based in Peterborough.

• Oundle Town Rowing Club members teaching board members from Vistry East Midlands how to row at the

As a thank you, the club hosted eight Vistry East Midlands board members at an introduction to rowing session.

Angela Hook, Fundraising officer and coach from Oundle Town Rowing Club, said: “The safety of the old car park was poor, especially during the winter and rainy day it would make parking especially challenging. The donation from Bovis means a lot to us as, with improving the car park it will create better accessibility for people to park.

“We thought the best way to pay Bovis back for their generous donation was to provide for them an open day for the team. On the day all the staff got fully involved in the session and seemed to thoroughly enjoyed themselves”.

The rowing session was the first time some of the Vistry board members had ever rowed. They were taught rowing basics and techniques on the land before taking to the River Nene and practising on the water.

• Fraser Hopes, managing director at Vistry East Midlands, during the rowing session at Oundle Town

The board members from Vistry were also shown some of the facilities at the club which their donation has helped to improve.

Vistry East Midlands managing director, Fraser Hopes, said: “It was so thoughtful of the rowing club to invite us down and spend time teaching us how to row.

“We do not always get out of the office, so having this arranged for us was a nice way to socialise in a different setting while learning a new skill and allowing us to get a feel of the community within the rowing club.

“The club plays an important role within the local community, so we are pleased to be able to contribute towards its car park renovation project, which will improve safety and accessibility for visitors to the site.”

Bovis Homes is building a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes at Cotterstock Meadows, in Oundle, with prices starting from £313,500.

For more information visit bovishomes.co.uk.