Boughton Lodge holds its own Coronation Ceremony as two of its oldest residents are crowned King and Queen!

Pat is a hundred and three years old and Elizabeth recently turned a hundred and one! George V was on the thrown when they were born, they saw Edward V111 abdicate with George V1 taking the thrown, in 1952 they saw Elizabeth 11 crowned and now they have witnessed Charles 11 crowned King!

Pat and Elizabeth are truly inspirational, and for this reason we decided to hold our very own Coronation Ceremony to celebrate these amazing individuals! It was important for us to let them know how respected and cherished they are! Pat and Elizabeth were crowned King and Queen of Boughton Lodge!

The entire weekend at Boughton Lodge has been a wonderful celebration. All our residents were so excited and enjoyed watching King Charles crowned on our big projector screen with a glass of wine!

Pat and Elizabeth are crowned King and Queen of Boughton Lodge!