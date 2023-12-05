Bosworth's garden centre leads GTN's greatest Christmas awards customer vote
This year, the Bosworth's team has worked tirelessly to create a truly magical Christmas experience. From the exciting launch party and festive workshops to their Letters to Santa service and fantastic displays, they have spared no effort to bring joy to their visitors. The centrepiece of their offerings is their Santa’s Grotto, adding a touch of festive excitement for children and families.
Customers can vote for Bosworth's Garden Centre in-store through the forms available at the info desk and tills or online via the voting link provided. (https://tgcmc.newsweaver.co.uk/GTN/12c2uul091l)
The Greatest Christmas Awards have partnered with The Greenfingers Charity, an organization dedicated to creating outdoor spaces in children's hospices. These spaces provide a safe and protective environment where life-limited children can spend quality time with their loved ones. Bosworth's Garden Centre encourages customers to support this noble cause by donating through the Greenfingers Charity website. (https://www.greenfingerscharity.org.uk/)
Voting for the GTN's Greatest Christmas Awards closes at midnight on December 21, 2023.
You can cast your vote here: https://tgcmc.newsweaver.co.uk/GTN/12c2uul091l