Bosch Secure Truck Parking launches in the UK at Northampton site

Bosch has today announced the UK launch of its industry-leading Secure Truck Parking platform, designed to facilitate the access to high-security parking spaces at truck stops across the country.

Evidence and data continue to highlight the pressing need to tackle the issue of secure parking. According to data from NaVCIS, the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service, and NPCC, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, freight crime cost the UK economy more than £420m in 2021. Furthermore, a Transport Asset Protection Association (TAPA) report highlighted that, in the opening three-quarters of 2023, cargo thieves increasingly had the upper hand over supply chain stakeholders.

The first location to benefit from the platform is the award-winning Red Lion truck stop in Northampton. Bosch’s systems allow the team at the Red Lion to use one central booking system, which works across multiple platforms, including phone and Facebook, updated in real-time to ensure drivers are guaranteed a secure parking spot. The system also provides the security team with accurate data on arrival and departure times.

In addition, Bosch Secure Truck Parking coordinates monthly billing directly with the transport companies in digital form. This means that parking costs are fully transparent, with no need for additional paperwork, and no extra charges to be paid beyond the parking fee.

The roll-out of Secure Truck Parking in the UK follows successful operation of the platform in mainland Europe since 2015, where it has been able to demonstrably increase security and provide a reliable end-to-end supply chain compliance for operators, delivering significant savings and reducing security costs by up to 40%.

Commenting on the launch, Andrew Hayward, Bosch UK lead for Secure Truck Parking said: “The challenges of finding secure parking are no secret to those in the industry, so I’m really excited to be able to announce the launch of Secure Truck Parking here in the UK.

“Too many drivers have to regularly choose between unsafe locations when deciding where to stop for the night, or even opt to sleep in a layby instead of a dedicated truck stop. Cargo loss is a huge issue for hauliers, and with cargo theft on the rise it’s clear as an industry we need to work hard to find a better solution.

“Our partnership with The Red Lion is just the first step towards creating a network of safe havens for freight drivers in the UK, so I look forward to announcing more additions in the coming months.”

Zarfeen Jetha, owner of The Red Lion Truck Stop said: “The Red Lion is a busy truck stop, and until now we have been doing everything manually. Working with Bosch has meant we’ve been able to have a tailor made system fit for our needs, and that works perfectly for what we want to do, so we’re really pleased with the partnership.”