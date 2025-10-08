Borneo Martell Turner Coulston pledges support to charities during 2025 Will-writing campaign

A solicitors firm with branches in Northampton and Kettering has pledged its support to eight charities by signing up to an annual Will-writing campaign for another season.

Borneo Martell Turner Coulston has been part of the Will Aid scheme since 2004, helping raise vital donations every November by writing basic Wills and waiving their usual fee, instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

In total, the firm has raised an incredible £112,000 for Will Aid since it first took part and is looking forward to another successful Will Aid season.

Susan Owens, Senior Partner, said: “Will Aid is an exceptional campaign, that offers people the chance to get a professionally written Will while supporting important causes that change lives for the better both here in the UK and around the world.

Managing Partner Clare de Banke (left) with Head of Private Client & Senior Partner Susan Owens

“As solicitors, we’re delighted to volunteer our time and expertise to support such a fantastic campaign and are hoping to raise a lot of money that will go towards supporting vulnerable people both here in the UK and overseas, many of whom have been further impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.”

Solicitors taking part in the campaign waive their fees for Will-writing services throughout November, instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic single Will is £120, or £200 for a pair of basic ‘mirror’ Wills.

Donations support eight of the UK’s best-loved charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, SCIAF (Scotland), and Trócaire (N. Ireland) and new to the 2025 campaign, Crisis and Shelter.

In total, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations and many millions more in pledged legacies for the partner charities since its launch in 1988.

This year the scheme conducted a nationwide poll that revealed that 66% of UK adults either don’t have a Will or have one that’s out of date.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid campaign director, said: “We are very grateful that Borneo Martell Turner Coulston Solicitors has signed up to this year’s campaign. It is only thanks to the commitment of firms like Borneo Martell Turner Coulston volunteering their time that the campaign can continue to raise much-needed donations for our partner charities.

“More than half of UK adults still do not have a Will, so this November is a great time to tick that task off your list while supporting the incredible work of our partner charities.”

For more information on how to make a Will through Will Aid, visit www.willaid.org.uk