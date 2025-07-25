Booming business shares reasons for moving to popular shopping centre after trebling income

A booming business has shared its reasons for moving to a popular Northampton shopping centre, after trebling its income over the past three years in its historic current location.

Potz Ceramic Studio, which is currently located in Billing Garden Village, is a family-friendly environment for people of all ages and abilities with a desire to paint pottery.

The business recently announced it will be moving into a new and bigger studio at Weston Favell Shopping Centre from September.

After “nearly 20 amazing years” in Billing, the team is starting a “fantastic new era” with a fresh space, more tables, and new events and activities.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo at the start of 2025, business director Ronald Gunn and manager Hope Dimmer revealed that takings had increased by a whopping 39 percent.

They pride themselves on offering a calm environment to get creative and try something new at an affordable price, as well as their growing range of items to paint – including lanterns, vases, plates, mugs, figurines and unusual retro designs.

Pottery painting parties and seasonal workshops take place on-site, with drinks and snacks available to purchase by visitors, and this is only going to expand following the move.

The team admits they have been looking for a different premises for years, but this was initially intended to be a second studio in addition to their current location in Billing.

However, after the business had to close for three days due to flooding in December last year, this “troubling” time made them realise they needed to move their first location altogether.

“We knew if we were going to do that, we needed to find somewhere a bit bigger,” said Ronald. “We’ve reached our capacity at our present location and couldn’t expand much more.”

Having seen an advertisement for a unit in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, which welcomes around 8,000 visitors per month, the team saw this an ideal opportunity for growth.

Having built their customer base by simply shouting about their offering on social media, Ronald and Hope are optimistic about what they can achieve with guaranteed footfall.

Having first expressed interest in the space in December 2024 and having signed a five-year lease at the start of June, it has been a lengthy process – but adjustments are already being made to the space ahead of opening on September 7.

Ronald said: “Centre manager Kevin is really looking forward to us moving there. With the customer base we’ve already got, everyone is realising our potential to bring customers to Weston Favell. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

The response has been “amazing” and the team will soon begin taking bookings for the opening day, with half of the available seating being left for walk-ins to discover the fun.

“People have been incredibly supportive,” said Hope. “It is touching to see how much people are willing us to succeed.”

Ronald added: “Weston Favell has the existing footfall we have been craving. It’s one of the only shopping centres in the East Midlands that is still busy.”

The business will move into the former premises of Silhouette Youth Theatre, which is upstairs nearby to Boots Pharmacy and Card Factory.

Everything that is currently on offer in Billing will be available at Weston Favell Shopping Centre. The team looks forward to offering themed events for families, quizzes, talks, and prosecco and paint sessions in which customers bring their own drinks. They even want to introduce glass fusing once they have settled into the new location.

The Billing studio will close on September 1 and Hope anticipates it will be a “military operation” to get the Weston Favell space ready for its opening on September 7 – especially adapting their processes across two floors for the first time.

Though the business has a busy few months ahead, Ronald also shared his ambition to open a second studio in Milton Keynes Shopping Centre in years to come.

For more information on Potz Ceramic Studio, visit the business’ website here.