Book tells the story of keeping children’s eyes healthy with a magical trip to the optometrists

A new book aimed at easing children’s fears of having their eyes examined has been launched by an optometrists in Northampton.

‘Sunny’s Trip To The Optometrists’ has been published by the team at Tompkins Knight & Son Optometrists in Kingsley Road, Northampton.

It tells the story of a little boy who meets a real-life team of eye health superheroes during his appointment - The Eye Wizard, Dry Eye Doc and The BV (Binocular Vision) Girl. Together they take on the world in their never-ending ‘Fight for Sight’.

The book was the brainchild of TK&S director Brian Tompkins, who said: “Getting your eyes examined regularly is vital for long-term eye health but for some children it can seem daunting. We wanted to create something that gets them relaxed and actually looking forward to their visit.

Brian Tompkins reading the TK&S children's book to a young patient

“The book is a fun way of introducing children to the team they’ll meet when they come to see us while explaining all the tests we’ll be carrying out and how we can help them to keep seeing better for longer.

“We’re extremely grateful to illustrator Rebecca Ireland, who is an optometrist herself, for bringing the story to life. The book looks and feels amazing and we’ll be making it available to parents who want to read it with their children ahead of booking in for an appointment.”

Early diagnosis and intervention is key to slowing the progression of short-sightedness in children, with regular eye examinations by an eye care professional recommended. The condition, also known as myopia, threatens to affect half of the world’s population by 2050 but its progress can be delayed by spending less time on screens and more time playing outside.

The TK&S team, including award-winning optometrist Dr Keyur Patel and binocular vision specialist Debra Grant, have been at the forefront of myopia management techniques in the UK, offering a wide range of treatment pathways including spectacles and contact lenses.

Dr Patel has urged parents to encourage their children to swap mobile phones and video games for outdoor activities throughout the summer holidays to help keep their vision healthier for longer.

He said: “Current research indicates that both genetics – if one of your parents has myopia, you are three times more likely to develop it – and environmental factors determine whether a child will be myopic. They also play a role in the progression of myopia.

“However, while we cannot change their genetics, it is useful to know that environment plays a significant role in myopia and therefore, everyone can use some simple strategies to help protect their vision both now and into the future.”

An increase in time outdoors of about two hours per day, which helps children use their full range of vision, significantly reduces the risk of developing myopia while lots of near vision work without a break can increase the likelihood of developing the condition.

Parents are advised to encourage children to take regular breaks - for every 20 minutes spent on near tasks, take a break for 20 seconds gazing into the distance (20 feet or six metres away).