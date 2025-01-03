Bon Precision Engineering launches online shop for stainless steel precision components

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family-run engineering business Bon Precision Engineering has officially launched its online shop, offering high-quality stainless steel precision components to customers across the UK.

The shop features a range of products including threaded inserts, dowel pins, and clevis pins, all manufactured to exacting standards using advanced sliding head machines, from the company's premises in Thrapston, Northants.

The business was founded during the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown by husband-and-wife team John and Kerry Garner.

John faced redundancy during the pandemic and decided to channel his expertise and passion into building a precision engineering company from the ground up.

Bon Precision Threaded Inserts

Since its establishment, Bon Precision Engineering has earned a reputation for quality and reliability, serving industries from aerospace to medical technology.

“Our new online shop is an exciting step forward for Bon Precision,” said John Garner, co-founder of the company. “We want to make it easier for engineers, designers, and businesses to access the precision components they need, quickly and conveniently. As a small family-run business, we’re committed to maintaining the high standards and personal service that have built our reputation.”

Bon Precision Engineering specialises in machining stainless steel components up to 20mm in diameter using state-of-the-art Star and Citizen sliding head lathes.

The precision and versatility of these machines enable the company to produce components that meet the most demanding specifications.

The launch of the online shop demonstrates the company’s focus on innovation and adaptability. Customers can browse the product range, place orders, and receive quick delivery—all with the confidence that they’re purchasing from a trusted UK manufacturer.

For more information and to explore Bon Precision Engineering’s product range, visit their online shop at https://bonprecision.co.uk/