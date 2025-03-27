Bloor Homes builds stellar legacy with HBF's Five Star status
The HBF Five Star status is based on feedback from home buyers, collected via the National New Homes Customer Satisfaction survey carried out by the National House-Building Council (NHBC), Premier Guarantee and LABC Warranty.
Five Star status is only given to those housebuilders when at least 90 per cent of customers completing the survey state that they would recommend the developer to a friend.
In a joint statement, Divisional Chairmen, Andrew Marns and Richard Oldroyd at Bloor Homes said:
“These independent survey results are a true reflection of how our business is operating at every level, from build quality to customer service, and provide true insight into how our customers really think and feel about us and our homes. Congratulations to all our teams who work so hard to make this happen; having over 90 per cent of customers consistently recommending us over many years is something we should be very proud of in all areas of our work.”
The annual survey results demonstrate Bloor Homes’ continued commitment to prioritising excellent customer service and care for its homeowners and getting things right first time.
To find out more about the 2025 Five Star Builder awards, visit: hbf.co.uk/policy/css-star-awards