Bloor Homes builds stellar legacy with HBF's Five Star status

Bloor Homes’ South Mids region based in Northampton is celebrating Five Star customer recognition from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for a seventh consecutive year, awarded for excellence in customer satisfaction.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HBF Five Star status is based on feedback from home buyers, collected via the National New Homes Customer Satisfaction survey carried out by the National House-Building Council (NHBC), Premier Guarantee and LABC Warranty.

Five Star status is only given to those housebuilders when at least 90 per cent of customers completing the survey state that they would recommend the developer to a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a joint statement, Divisional Chairmen, Andrew Marns and Richard Oldroyd at Bloor Homes said:

Caption: Bloor Homes is celebrating a seventh consecutive year of outstanding quality and customer care after receiving Five Stars in the HBF’s National New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey

“These independent survey results are a true reflection of how our business is operating at every level, from build quality to customer service, and provide true insight into how our customers really think and feel about us and our homes. Congratulations to all our teams who work so hard to make this happen; having over 90 per cent of customers consistently recommending us over many years is something we should be very proud of in all areas of our work.”

The annual survey results demonstrate Bloor Homes’ continued commitment to prioritising excellent customer service and care for its homeowners and getting things right first time.

To find out more about the 2025 Five Star Builder awards, visit: hbf.co.uk/policy/css-star-awards