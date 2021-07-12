BITE STREET: Northampton street food pop-up serves up flavoursome food over the weekend

The latest of Bite Street s Northampton street food pop-ups took place at Franklin's Gardens over the weekend of Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11.

Bite Street has become famous in town for the variety of diverse street food served up by independent vendors in and around the county.

The latest line-up over the weekend included loaded fries by Disco Fires UK, Punjabi street food from Saf's Kitchen, bao buns from Fashion Bake, Caribbean food from The Jerk Box and greek kebabs from Gyro Guys and cheesecake from Urban Cheese Cake UK.

Bite Street's next event is Burger Street - an all new event to satisfy your patty cravings! It takes place from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18 and tickets can be purchased on EventBrite.Did you make an appearance at Bite Street over the weekend? See if our photographer snapped you in one of our pictures!

