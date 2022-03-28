BITE STREET: Huge Northampton street food pop-up makes comeback for delighted foodies IN PICTURES

March has seen the ultimate return of Northampton’s much loved street food and drink pop-up, Bite Street NN.

The latest pop-up happened on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 at The County Ground in Abington, Northampton where our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, ventured to take a look at what the week’s traders had to offer.

Foodies, soaking up the Spring sun, got to sample tasty burgers from The Patty Freaks, smokehouse treats from The Smoke Pit, pizza from The Wood Oven and mouthwatering desserts from Urban Cheesecake and more.

Bite Street NN will be back at The County Ground from April 1 to April 3.

Find out more and purchase tickets by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/bite-street-nn-19706168288.

Bite Street NN at The County Cricket Ground in Northampton on Saturday, March 26. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

