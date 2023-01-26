The cost of living crisis has hit a much-loved Northampton bakery, with bills skyrocketing a whopping 400 percent.

Magee Street Bakery, which has just celebrated its eighth anniversary after first opening in January 2015, has seen energy bills grow from £800 to a staggering £3,800.

The business, in Derby Road, was first established by Tom and Maddie, who sold it to Elliot and Alfie one-and-a-half years later.

Magee Street Bakery celebrated its eighth birthday this month.

Almost five years ago, partners Jooles and Carl Joyce took over the reins of the neighbourhood bakery and coffee shop, located in the heart of the town’s boot and shoe quarter alongside Crockett & Jones shoe factory.

Owner Jooles said: “We’re just glad to still be going. It’s a worrying time but we hope to open for more hours and welcome more staff members.

“We’re lucky we’re able to pay our bills as of course we can’t put our prices up to reflect the increases we’re facing.”

Jooles and Carl believe they have moved the business forward since they took it over – now offering a greater variety of sourdough options and savoury vegan pastries, as well as incorporating Middle Eastern flavours to their specials.

The bakery is well-renowned for offering giant scotch eggs every Sunday.

“We’ve created a close knit community, and remain friends with the previous owners and regulars they attracted,” said Jooles. “Lockdown made us realise how important we are in the community.

“People come far and wide to visit us, and we are like one big family.”

The bakery prides itself on its 24-hour slow fermented sourdough bread, as well as its well-renowned ‘Scotch Egg Sunday Special’.

The team also offers a selection of sweet and savoury pastries, toasties, sandwiches and locally roasted coffees.

When asked what customers like most, Jooles said: “We make everything ourselves which makes a big difference – and they can even see us in action when walking along the corridor.”

On their eighth birthday, Magee Street Bakery uploaded a social media post reminiscing on the business’ past, and customers shared their fond memories and words of praise.

“They assured us they will stick by us,” said the owner.

While the business hopes to stay afloat, the bakery also hopes to undergo a makeover in the next few months – and anything else they achieve will be a bonus.

