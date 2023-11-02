Big names are in Northampton this November for the Northants Creative Industries Expo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Covering a diverse range of the Creative Industries, from Film and Games to Art and Design, the Northants Creative Industries Expo is bringing together local and national creative organisations to help those new to the sector and those with plenty of experience, galvanise their career aspirations locally.

The event is being held at the University’s Waterside Campus in the Learning Hub. It is open to the public on Friday 24th November from 12pm – 4pm and Saturday 25th November from 11am – 3pm, with different offers on both days plus networking drinks on the Friday evening. To attend, people simply need to book their free tickets via the Northampton Film Festival website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibitors include Creative Alliance who are keen to talk to creative employers about apprenticeship opportunities; Creative Access who offer support to those from under-represented backgrounds looking to develop their career; Strelka Design; Sage Communications & Events; film organisations - Screen Northants, Into Film and Final Pixel Academy; games development social enterprise Buildersbrew; Narrative Alchemy who work in theatre, film, audio and storytelling; local award-winning illustrator Alex Willmore, NLive Radio, who will be broadcasting from the Expo on the Friday, and various creative courses from the University.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visit the Expo by Northampton Film Festival at the University of Northampton this November

Over both days there are also a range of talks and workshops on subjects from how to make a living in the Creative Industries to the creative landscape locally. Plus on the Saturday there is a ‘People Library’ where ticket holders can ‘book out’ a creative industry professional to speak one-on-one about their career or artistry. Participants in the library are all local professionals and include artist Sally Sheinman, author Julia Thorley, Emmy-award-winning sound professional Tim Hands, VFX Supervisor Ian Ward and Soo Cole Director of Fighting Spirit Film Festival.

To see the list of exhibitors and talks, and book your free tickets visit https://northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk/expo/