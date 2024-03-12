BICSc guest speakers at Manchester Cleaning Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team are keynote speakers during the two-day conference, highlighting how to deliver training that is inclusive for all with its panel presentation: 21st Century BICSc – Opportunities for Effective Training.

During the show, which runs from March 13-14 in Manchester, the BICSc team will be located at Stand 10 C. The organisation is inviting delegates to discover more about the Institute, including how the 60-year-old organisation has changed and continues to evolve.

BICSc Group Managing Director, Neil Spencer-Cook, said: “The Manchester Cleaning Show gives us the opportunity to meet with delegates and demonstrate the many ways in which BICSc continues to evolve. This includes the exceptional growth in our online training, the addition of numerous free courses, with virtual options for most things we deliver, alongside two hugely successful apps for our members and assessors.

BICSc are exhibiting and speaking at the Manchester Cleaning Show

“We will highlight how we are ensuring training courses are adapted to be as inclusive as possible, to meet the needs of the diverse cleaning community.”

On the morning of the first day of the conference, BICSc Commercial Director, Denise Hanson, will address delegates with fellow panellists presenting insights on Exceptional Hygiene as a Foundation for Stronger Business. Denise will thenjoin the BICSc team for their presentation which will take place at 2pm on day one of the trade event.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “BICSc continues to progress and at the heart of what we strive to do is bring recognition of the vital role cleaning operatives play in everyone’s day-to-day lives, they are at the forefront of everything we do and are the unseen guardians of our public health.

“These are exciting times for the professional cleaning industry and BICSc remains at the forefront of the latest developments, ensuring we are meeting the training and assessment needs of the diverse global cleaning community.”