BICSc guest speakers at Clean & Tidy Home Show

The show, staged at ExCel, London from 14 – 15 October includes an array of cleanfluencers and industry leading exhibitors including BICSc.

BICSc Chief Operating Officer Neil Spencer-Cook and Head of Technical Services, Denise Hanson are keynote speakers at the popular event leading numerous Ask An Expert sessions to provide top tips on all aspects of keeping homes clean and tidy.

Neil Spencer-Cook, BICSc Group Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to be guest speakers at this year’s Clean & Tidy Home Show. Sharing our extensive expertise and knowledge with the wider community demonstrates how BICSc continues to help raise cleaning standards within the professional and domestic sector.”

BICSc will be guest speakers at the Clean & Tidy Home Show

Neil and Denise will host several sessions throughout both days of the show focusing on a number of key topics and providing expert advice on a range of issues including the following:

· Cleaning 101 – top tips on keeping homes clean and tidy

· Kitchen Cleaning Checklist

· Clean Your Bathroom: a step by step guide

· Make Your Own Cleaning Products – a budget-friendly guide to making homemade products

· Make Your Floors Sparkle

· How to Remove Limescale

· How to Clean Mould and Mildew Stains

· To Bleach or not to Bleach, that is the Question!

· How clean is Your Loo?

· Do Sustainable Cleaners Really Work?

BICSc team of experts will also be exhibiting at the event offering advice and top tips to the thousands of people visiting the two day show.

BICSc is the largest independent, professional and educational body within the cleaning industry, with over 54,000 individual and corporate members.