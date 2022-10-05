BICSc annual awards 2022: Winners revealed

Outstanding achievements and standards of excellence within the professional cleaning industry were celebrated and recognised at the 2022 British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) Annual Awards.

Celebrating the exceptional standards and leading lights of the global cleaning community were guests from across the industry who attended the glamorous black tie event, which was staged at The Forest of Arden Hotel & Country Club.

Widely regarded as the one of the industry’s leading annual awards events, the prestigious evening was hosted by TV presenter and former England international rugby player Martin Bayfield.

Award Winners Group Shot

The celebrity host announced the winners of a range of accolades awarded at the ceremony, which had been preceded by the Industry Insights conference held earlier in the day.

Big-hearted guests at the event once again helped to raise hundreds of pounds for the chairman’s chosen charity, Dementia UK.

Neil Spencer-Cook, Chief Operating Office at BICSc, said: “We were delighted to once again be able to recognise and reward the outstanding achievements of those operating within the professional cleaning industry.

“Our annual awards provide the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on the deserving winners and honour industry excellence. The standard of entries this year was exceptional and we congratulate those who received accolades for their excellent work within the sector. The evening was a great success and we look forward to next year’s event!”

Amongst the award winners were the University of Northampton, who were presented with the Outstanding Corporate Member of the Year award with the judges acknowledging: “The University of Northampton holds everything that BICSc stands for at the heart of its practice. It is clear the service is run with staff safety and fulfilment as the biggest priorities.”

For the second successive year the Excellence in Training & Assessment (International) accolade was presented to Emrill Services LLC. New for 2022 was the inaugural award of Outstanding Client Commitment by a cleaning operative which was won by Donna Harris of the University of Northampton. Judges comments highlighted how “Donna’s commitment to the client underpins everything that she does. Donna is a fantastic advocate of this amazing industry… the standard of her work was incredible”.

The 2022 BICSc Annual Award Winners

• The Chairman’s Award – Mike Fletcher• The Eric Hill Award – Colm McGrath• The BICSc International Award – Andrea Yoko• Commitment to BICSc Training within Healthcare – 2gether Support Solutions Limited• Commitment to BICSc Training within Education – University of York• Commitment to BICSc Training within Daily Commercial Cleaning – Principle Cleaning Services Limited• Outstanding Corporate Member of the Year – University of Northampton• Excellence in Training & Assessment UK – Vinci Facilities• Excellence in Training & Assessment (International) – Emrill Services LLC• Assessor of the Year – Tina Memory, London Borough of Hounslow• Outstanding Client Commitment by a Cleaning Operative - Donna Harris, University of Northampton• Outstanding Candidate of the Year – Rhys Goodard, Vinci Facilities

