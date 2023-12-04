B&F Corporate's new branch in Northampton: A testament to strategic collaboration and community impact

B&F Corporate, under the leadership of Mohiuddin Bahadda Chowdhury, celebrated the opening of its new B&F Cars branch at Knightley Road, Northampton, NN2 6HQ.

This significant expansion in Northampton is a testament to B&F Corporate's growing presence in the UK automotive market and its commitment to community and technological innovation.

Situated in a prime location, the new branch spans nearly half an acre and can accommodate a diverse selection of over 250 vehicles. This location aims to replicate the success of their Leicester branch, Syston Autos Ltd, offering a range of vehicles from budget-friendly options to luxury cars.

The founder of Adara Group expressed enthusiasm about the branch's potential to stimulate the local economy.

Councillor Enam Haque from Castle ward Northampton opens the new branch

"We're excited to see the positive impact B&F Cars will have on Northampton, both economically and in terms of employment," said the Adara Group founder.

Emphasizing the importance of technology in enhancing customer experience, Masum Shamjad, CEO of TulipTech Ltd, commented on their association with B&F Corporate: "Our collaboration is geared towards integrating state-of-the-art technology to elevate the automotive buying experience."

Local Councillor Enam Haque applauded the initiative during the inauguration. "The launch of B&F Cars at this key location in Northampton highlights our city's dynamic business environment and its focus on community growth," he remarked.

Adding a personal touch to the opening, Adamzee Chowdhury, the branch manager, extended a warm invitation to the public.

B&F Cars Northampton Branch

"We are thrilled to open our doors at Knightley Road, Northampton, and I personally welcome everyone to visit us for any car needs. Our diverse range of vehicles and commitment to customer service are designed to meet all your expectations," stated Adamzee Chowdhury.

Chairman Mohiuddin Bahadda Chowdhury shared his vision for B&F Corporate.

“Our expansion in Northampton with this new branch at Knightley Road, NN2 6HQ, is a crucial part of our strategy to offer exceptional service and foster strong community ties.