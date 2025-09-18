Betting shop application lodged for Northampton street

Library picture (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)

A company has applied for a betting licence for premises in St James, Northampton.

BGbet Limited, based in Dalkeith Place, Kettering, has submitted an application to West Northamptonshire Council seeking a betting licence for 139 St James Road, NN5 5LE.

If approved, the licence would allow the site to be used as a betting shop under the Gambling Act 2005.

Details of the application can be viewed via the licensing authority. Residents and businesses living or trading close enough to be affected by the proposal are entitled to submit written representations to the council.

Representations must be made by October 13, 2025.

The council has reminded the public that it is an offence under section 342 of the Gambling Act to knowingly provide false or misleading information in connection with the application.

