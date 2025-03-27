‘Best colour salon in the UK’ remains ‘incredibly busy’ more than two years on from opening in Northants

The owner of the ‘best colour salon in the UK’ remains “incredibly busy” more than two years on from opening her studio in Northamptonshire.

Amy Smith launched Dye Hair Studio in Guilsborough in July 2022 and was nationally recognised for her specialist talent with vivid and bright hair colours at last year’s UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

She took the leap to launch the business, located in Cold Ashby Road, after her daughter started school. As a single parent, Amy did not have the time before then and found more security in being employed in salons across the county.

With 17 years of experience prior to setting up her studio in the summer of 2022, Amy felt she had enough time and was in a stable position to go for it – and it has paid off.

Amy described her specialisms as working with bold, bright and vivid colours, as well as colour correction work and scalp bleaching.

Having last spoken to the Chronicle & Echo in July 2024, Amy said business has remained “incredibly busy” and she “never stops”.

Being named ‘best colour salon’ at last year’s UK Hair and Beauty Awards has made a difference, with a rise in hairdressers who want to learn from Amy.

The business owner hosted her first training course online over four weeks in January, which focused on helping other hairdressers get into vivid colouring.

Educating others is something that Amy wants to continue building on in 2025, and she will be hosting in-person day courses later in the year on colour theory and creative colour.

When asked how it feels that the studio will celebrate three years open this summer, Amy said: “It’s really amazing. I can’t believe how much I’ve done and how it’s grown. I’m excited to see what else I can do.”

Among Amy’s proudest achievements are last year’s award win and hosting her first training course, as well as the calm and safe space her studio has become for all her clients.

Talking about what has contributed to the success of the business over the past two years, Amy said: “What helped is I had a lot of experience beforehand and could bring my clients to this space.

“I’m part of a niche for creative colours in a wearable way, and have created a space that is all-inclusive and gender neutral. It is private and secure here.”

Amy hopes her story shows that you never know how something is going to turn out until you take the leap, and it could be the best thing you ever do if it works out.

For more information on this award-winning salon, visit Dye Hair Studio’s website here.