Best Beauty Salon in Northampton awarded to 23-year-old for second year running

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton beauty salon, owned by a 23-year-old, has been awarded the best in the town for a second year running.

Olivia Rossetti Lynch opened Olivia Niamh Beauty in February 2019, and is currently undergoing a relocation to Boothville Green – where she will be open from Monday (August 29).

The salon owner, who won at Englands Business Awards in Derby last Sunday (August 21), said: “It’s crazy.

Olivia (pictured) has now been awarded Best Salon in Northampton two years in a row, and was also named Best Salon in the Midlands last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I went to the ceremony with good intentions of networking and meeting others in my field, and I couldn’t believe it when I won.”

Despite having a challenging start to building up a customer base while paying to rent the salon she started in, Olivia says she “had to make a go of her passion”.

She honed in on treatments she really enjoyed, and used social media to get her business out there.

The goal for Olivia Niamh Beauty is to be a salon for anyone and everyone, where you have a relaxing experience – and Olivia always likes to remind her clients that age is just a number.

Olivia Niamh Beauty is undergoing an exciting relocation to Boothville Green, and the new salon will be open from Monday August 29.

Alongside running her business, Olivia is also raising her daughter – which she says she could not do without the support system she has around her, particularly her partner, and best friend Jade.

Earlier this year, Olivia opened her training academy and began offering 1-2-1 courses for all services she offers, besides semi-permanent makeup.

“My confidence has grown so much since February,” she said. “But the thing is I don’t want to teach everyone.”

Olivia would prefer to teach one person a month if it means she can deliver it better and allow them to improve as much as they can.

Prior to setting up her salon, Olivia studied a level three makeup diploma at college, which led her to work for Benefit Cosmetics.

She was then a freelance makeup artist and built up a portfolio of qualifications for treatments she felt passionately about and enjoyed doing.