Benchmarx showroom in Northampton unveils major refurbishment

Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery unveils major refurbishment of its Northampton showroom as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting both the trade sector and homeowners.

Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery, a subsidiary of Travis Perkins, has today announced the completion of a comprehensive refurbishment of its Northampton showroom on Harvey Reeves Road (NN5 5JR).

This major upgrade underscores the company's commitment to supporting both the trade sector and homeowners with kitchens for every style and budget by leveraging the expertise of trusted local tradespeople.

Delivered by Benchmarx’s in-house team, the newly redesigned showroom showcases a variety of popular kitchen designs, along with a curated selection of units and appliances, enhancing product accessibility and enriching the customer experience.

The Benchmarx team unveil the refurbished Northampton showroom on Harvey Reeves Road (NN5 5JR).

Hayley Parkinson, Branch Manager at Benchmarx Northampton, emphasised the project’s local impact, stating: "Our Northampton team is eager to assist each customer in finding their ideal kitchen solution. This refurbishment not only revitalises our showroom but also reinforces our connection to Northampton – a town of great significance in the history of Travis Perkins."

As part of Travis Perkins, the UK’s leading building materials supplier, Benchmarx enjoys seamless integration within a broader branch network, granting trade account holders easy access to an extensive catalogue and credit support. This ensures that both longstanding and new customers experience unmatched service and value.

Hayley added: "Understanding the competitive landscape, we are ready to showcase our dedication to excellence and affordability in the kitchen sector. We are confident that the enhanced showroom will bolster Benchmarx's reputation as a leading supplier and attract a broad customer base, ensuring a superior kitchen buying experience."