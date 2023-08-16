Bellway helps make Stanton Cross Summer Fete a big success

Bellway, which is building hundreds of new homes at Hawthorn Place and Chestnut Vale, at Stanton Cross in Wellingborough, also donated an iPad as a prize for the raffle at the event, which took place on Saturday 12 August.

The fete, which was the second annual event of its kind, was held at Stanton Cross Country Park between 11am and 5pm.

The day’s attractions included a falconry display, face painting, inflatables, food stalls, gifts and goods stalls, and a visit from a fire crew and their engine.

Arron Fellows, Lily Remington and Dominic Aloia with donated iPad at Hawthorn Place, Wellingborough

Prizes for the big raffle on the day included the iPad donated by Bellway, a bedroom furniture set worth £1,000, a night’s stay at a Hilton Hotel, a Ring doorbell, a hamper and tickets for a T20 match at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

Stanton Cross Summer Fete organisers Darren Michael, Arron Fellows and Dominic Aloia said: “This years’ summer fete has been a huge success and is gaining in popularity with every year. Stanton Cross is a fantastic place to live and has so many amazing small businesses, some of which are owned and run by people that live right here in Stanton Cross. It’s vitally important we all support these at a local level, and events like this are a great opportunity to do that.

“We’d like to thank Stanton Cross Developments and its housebuilding partners, who helped with donations which has enabled us to make this year’s summer fete the best yet and packed full of activities for families to enjoy - we’re already looking forward to next years’ Summer Fete!

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We are always looking for opportunities to reach out and support the local groups and organisations in the places where we build new homes.

“It is great to see that a vibrant new community has sprung up already at Stanton Cross. This fete is now greatly anticipated as it is a chance for the whole neighbourhood to come together in a fun atmosphere.