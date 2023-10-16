Bell Plantation Garden Centre kicks off Christmas celebrations with 1,000 enthusiastic guests
The evening was a festive extravaganza, with eager guests lining up well before the doors swung open at 6 pm.
Upon entering, guests were greeted with the delightful aroma of fresh homemade mince pies, expertly crafted by the in-house pastry chef, complemented by a glass of prosecco. The glass house area of the café resonated with the joyful sounds of live festive music, courtesy of Towcester’s very own studio band.
This year, Bell Plantation Garden Centre is proud to present five unique Christmas themes, each with its dedicated area. "Santa’s Bakery" offers a whimsical setting filled with candy canes, gingerbread houses, and colourful characters. "Christmas on Stage" is a classic tribute, showcasing bold traditional colours of reds, greens and golds, nutcrackers, and timeless ornaments. For a touch of winter magic, "Winter Morning" presents a serene display in beautiful shades of blue, silver, and white, evoking an air of sophistication and enchantment. "Funtasy" adds a modern twist to Christmas, infusing a carnival-like vibrancy with bright colours, soft pinks, and muted hues. Lastly, "Fairy Forest" brings nature-inspired wonder into homes during the Christmas season.
In addition to the enchanting decor, visitors had the opportunity to kickstart their Christmas shopping while enjoying various tastings. The tantalizing offerings included delicious turkey, sausages, fresh meats, sweet nougat, fresh cheese, sausage rolls, pies, pastries, and even a selection of delightful gins.
Adding to the excitement of the evening, a special guest made a memorable appearance—Santa himself, who dropped by for an early preview before his busiest time of the year.
In addition to the Garden Centre's visitors, several of the on-site retailers that extended their hours on Thursday witnessed a notable boost in customer traffic. Many attendees had the chance to explore the diverse range of offerings available at the expansive 70,000 square foot Bell Plantation site. This encompassing selection includes services and products spanning hair and beauty, fine wines, vintage crafts, a professional photography studio, as well as an array of captivating attractions like reptiles and aquatic life, among other exciting options.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Bell Plantation’s Director, Freddie Warren, commented, "It has been a fantastic evening, welcoming both existing and new customers to the Garden Centre, and so nice to see so many smiling faces. At Bell Plantation, our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to assemble a fantastic range for this year's Christmas season, and we are thrilled that our customers love it. We have many more surprises in store as we count down to Christmas, and we can't wait to see these wonderful customers return to experience all that we have prepared for them."